NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was found inside an apartment that caught fire Saturday morning in Newport News, fire department officials said.

Crews responded to the fire in the 500 block of Catina Way just before 6 a.m.

The person found inside was treated by medics on scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any other fire victims.

