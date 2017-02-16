Former Newport News school bus assistant slapped 4-year-old who spit in face

School bus (Photo: Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 64-year-old Hampton woman has been charged with assault after an incident involving a 4-year-old boy on a school bus in Newport News.

Newport News police say, on February 10 around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Brookside Drive for a past assault.

When officers got to the scene, they met with a woman who stated her 4-year-old son was assaulted on a school bus by a bus assistant January 25. The woman said she was notified of the assault by Child Protective Services.

After receiving word of the assault, the woman called Watkins Early Childhood Center about the incident and spoke to the supervisor of transportation who said the 4-year-old boy spat on the bus assistant. Following the incident, the bus assistant slapped the boy in the face.

According to a spokesperson from Newport News Public Schools, the bus assistant called in the incident when it happened. A transportation supervisor then contacted Newport News Public Schools Human Resources, Watkins Early Childhood Center and Child Protective Services, who then contacted the boy's mother.

Officials say any time an incident like the assault takes place, the school division investigates and contacts Child Protective Services so the organization can also do its own investigation.

The bus assistant, Doll Shelton, was terminated because of the incident, according to Newport News Public Schools. She had been with the school division since December 2013.

Police said a warrant was issued on Shelton for assault. There were no reported injuries to the child.

