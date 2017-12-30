Four apartments to be condemned after fire in Newport News

(Photo: Newport News Fire Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Four apartments will be condemned because of fire, smoke and water damage from a Saturday morning fire, officials said.

Firefighters in Newport News responded to an apartment fire in the 800 block of Sundown Lane around 4:30 a.m. Crews found fire coming from two upper windows.

There is no information on what caused the fire.

It is also unknown how many residents were impacted by the fire.

Below is a video of the fire sent to us by a 13News Now viewer.

