Groundbreaking for new Newport News Shipbuilding office complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Work has officially begun on a new office complex for Newport News Shipbuilding.

Crews broke ground on the project in Brooks Crossing Tuesday afternoon.

Newport News Shipbuilding plans to house nearly 600 engineering and design jobs in the new building. Former NFL quarterback and Newport News native, Aaron Brooks helped spearhead the project.

Brooks said he made a promise nearly a decade ago to bring the necessary services back to Newport News.

"I can recall when I made the announcement and now for everyone to see and witness this speaks volumes," Brooks said.

The Newport News Economic Development Authority plans to use the first floor for several new ventures including STEM education and entrepreneurial initiatives.

The plan is to have the facility open by next year.

© 2018 WVEC-TV