Group calls on Newport News to remove Confederate monument or add context

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) wants the City of Newport News will remove a Confederate monument in Denbigh.

The Virginia State Unit of the SCLC and the Peninsula District SCLC sent a letter to Mayor McKinley Price and the other members of city council on August 19 requesting that the monument at 14421 Old Courthouse Way.

If the city does not remove the monument, the SCLC wants Newport News to add statues of Frederick Douglass, Rev. Dr. Curtis W. Harris, and Rev. Dr. Marcellus L. Harris, Jr. whom the group described as "freedom fighters of liberty and justice for all."

The SCLC also wants the city to empanel a committee which would include an SCLC member. The purpose of that committee would be to review submissions and make recommendations to ctiy council.

The leadership conference said in a news release that it did not want to erase history, but stated:

Citizens should not have to suffer the daily indignity of walking and riding on streets and boulevards and areas with courthouses and former courthouses with monuments honoring Civil War leaders and soldiers who fought to preserve slavery.

