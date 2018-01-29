High school student shot at bus stop in Newport News

(Photo: Elise Brown, 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said medics took a teenager to the hospital Monday morning after someone shot him at a school bus stop

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Marshall Ave. at about 6:43 a.m. Officers found the 15-year-old Heritage High School student with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The teenager said he was waiting at the bus stop when a red SUV pulled up, and someone inside the SUV began shooting at him.

Police released a description of the shooter Monday afternoon: skinny male, approximately 5'7" tall, wearing a black mask, black hoodie, and an orange hat.

In a statement to 13News Now, Michelle Price with Newport News Public Schools said they "are going to be supporting the student that was injured and the other students at the bus stop. The school division will be working with the police department to do the best to identify whoever did this."

Price added that counselors will be available to students who need it.

The shooting is the latest to come from a violent weekend across Hampton Roads that saw 10 people -- two fatally -- in six separate shootings.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

