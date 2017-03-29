Husband, wife arrested for allegedly fighting at Newport News hospital

A married couple was arrested after a fight broke out in a Newport News emergency room at Riverside Hospital early Tuesday morning. (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A married couple was arrested after a fight broke out in a Newport News emergency room at Riverside Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers were alerted about an altercation in the area of the Riverside Emergency Room around 1 a.m. on March 28.

Officers arrived on scene to find 32-year-old Jashua Cobb handcuffed to a hospital bed. A Sheriff's deputy had taken Cobb into custody because of a fight.

Two baggies of suspected marijuana were also found on his person.

Cobb's wife, 28-year-old Jataun Williams was restrained during the fight and physically assaulted a Sheriff's Deputy who was working extra duty in the ER.

A five-to-six inch blade with spikes on the grip similar to brass knuckles were found concealed in Ms. Williams' purse.

Cobb was charged with trespassing after being forbidden to do so and simple possession of marijuana 2nd offense.

Williams was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.

