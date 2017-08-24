Bridge renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper Chad Dermyer

Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer (Photo: Handout)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) - A dedication ceremony was held Thursday for renaming a bridge in Newport News after a Virginia State Police trooper who was killed last year at a Richmond bus station.

The State Route 143 bridge at exit 255 over Interstate 64 in Newport News will now be known as the "Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge."

Happening right now: State Trooper Chad Dermyer bridge dedication ceremony in Newport News. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Y5pdfeB1h4 — Niko Clemmons (@13nikoclemmons) August 24, 2017

Dermyer was killed in March 2016 by a gunman at a Greyhound bus station while police were holding a counterterrorism training exercise. The 37-year-old trooper is survived by his wife and two children.

PHOTOS: Remembering Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer

A few months before his death, we reported on Dermyer in a Making Your Mark segment, after he helped rescue a dog that was on I-64:

Trooper Dermyer was killed by a gunman in March 2016 while police were holding a counterterrorism training exercise in Richmond. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/4F7sENJDfS — Niko Clemmons (@13nikoclemmons) August 24, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 WVEC-TV