Bridge renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper Chad Dermyer

Staff , WVEC 11:27 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) - A dedication ceremony was held Thursday for renaming a bridge in Newport News after a Virginia State Police trooper who was killed last year at a Richmond bus station.

The State Route 143 bridge at exit 255 over Interstate 64 in Newport News will now be known as the "Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge."

Dermyer was killed in March 2016 by a gunman at a Greyhound bus station while police were holding a counterterrorism training exercise. The 37-year-old trooper is survived by his wife and two children.

A few months before his death, we reported on Dermyer in a Making Your Mark segment, after he helped rescue a dog that was on I-64:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

