Interestate shuts down after cans spill onto road

(Photo: Anthony McGrath)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- All lanes are back open on Interstate 64 West, but earlier on Thursday, three lanes of traffic were shut down at Mile Marker 258 (J. Clyde Morris Boulevard through Victory Boulevard) when a larger number of aluminum cans spilled onto the road.

Virginia State Police arrived on scene to caution drivers while cleanup was under way.

Shortly before noon, all lanes were back open, but a three-mile backup remained.

No word on what caused the spill at this time.

