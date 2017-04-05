Jail inmate escapes from Riverside Regional Medical Center

Thomas Brabham, 32, a prisoner at Newport News City Jail escaped from Riverside Regional Medical Center on April 5 after undergoing medical attention. (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

​NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities tell us a prisoner escaped from Riverside Regional Medical Center Wednesday afternoon after undergoing medical attention.

We're told Thomas Douglas Brabham was arrested by police on March 25 and held in the Newport News City Jail.

He was transported to the hospital for medical attention on March 28 to undergo physical therapy.

Investigators are working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Brabham has been arrested for a slew of burglary and grand larceny charges.

No other details have been released, but we're working to gather more information now.

© 2017 WVEC-TV