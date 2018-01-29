Jim's Local Market closing due to 'low sales' and 'lack of profitability'

Jim's Local Market (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Jim's Local Market, which many viewed as a means to end the food desert in the Southeast Community, will close its doors on January 31.

Owner Jim Scanlon told 13News Now the reason for closing was low sales and a lack of profitability since the grocery store opened in May 2016.

Scanlon said there were some negotiations taking place, so he did not want to comment further about the situation.

