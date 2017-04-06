Man accused of trying to kill roommate

Dakota James Francis (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police charged 22-year-old Dakota Francis with Attempted Murder after, they said, he opened fire during a fight with his roommate Wednesday.

Officers were in the 300 block of 73rd St. around 10:30 a.m. where they talked to the 33-year-old roommate. He told them that Francis took several shots at him before leaving the home.

Police found Francis about two hours later in the 9400 block of Warwick Blvd. They said he did not have a gun with him at the time of his arrest.

Besides Attempted Murder, Francis faces charges of Attempted Malicious Wounding, Shooting Within an Occupied Dwelling, and Brandishing a Firearm.

© 2017 WVEC-TV