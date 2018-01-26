Man arrested for 2017 Newport News sexual assault

(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say they have made an arrest in a home invasion and sexual assault that happened last year in the Oyster Point area of Newport News.

23-year-old Ezekiel Joel Brown is charged with one count of rape, two counts of sodomy, one count of abduction, one count of use of a firearm, and one count of robbery.

Investigators say that back in October, a woman was outside her home at Waterman's Crossing Apartments when Brown allegedly pulled a gun on her and told her to go back into the home. Once inside, he sexually assaulted and robbed her. The suspect ran away after the assault.

Officers said the woman did not know her attacker.

After a thorough investigation, detectives secured warrants against Brown and arrested him on Thursday.

