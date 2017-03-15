Man arrested for assaulting Newport News police officer

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a Newport News police officer during a traffic stop.

Newport News police say just after 9:30 p.m. on March 14, officers made contact with a silver Hyundai in the 600 block of Ridley Circle. The car was within 1,000 feet of Achievable Dreams Elementary School.

Three people were said to be inside the car. Officers detected the smell of marijuana when talking to them.

Police say the front seat passenger, identified as Cleveland Parker, 26, became disorderly and assaulted an officer while being detained.

Once he was secured, officers found heroin, cocaine, a large amount of cash and prescription pills on Parker.

During the search of the car, officers also found common items used in the distribution of drugs and a handgun along with a Virginia ID belonging to Parker.

Parker is facing several charges including assault on law enforcement, obstructing justice, drug possession, firearm possession.

