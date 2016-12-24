NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) – Family and friends of the man who was shot inside his Newport News home Tuesday morning say he was shot during a home invasion.

Police say they got the call to 31st Street, near West Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they got there, officers found 51-year-old Eduardo Hernandez Amezcua inside his home with life-threatening injuries.

Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are not saying if this was a home invasion at this time.

On Wednesday, Next Level Church members paid for a moving truck and storage unit and moved several of the family's belongings out the home.

The church even created a PayPal account to help Ed's family and his wife Amber with funeral costs.



Tim Wall says he was good friends with Ed.



“He would go to wherever the need was and he took care of things,” Wall says. “He loved the children and people in the church.”

Officials have arrested a suspect, however, the person's identity is not being released at this time. Police say the suspect is charged with first-degree murder, burglary with intent to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

To make a donation to the family, visit the Next Level Church Facebook page.