Man dies following shooting on Ivy Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man died Saturday after being found shot in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue in Newport News.
According to police, officers were called to the scene at 12:06 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old man inside a kitchen who had been shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m.
Police say several bullet holes were found in the door in the back of the home.
There is no information on a suspect at this time.
