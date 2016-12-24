Man dies following shooting on Ivy Avenue in Newport News

A man died after being found shot in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue in Newport News on Dec. 24, 2016. (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man died Saturday after being found shot in the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue in Newport News.

According to police, officers were called to the scene at 12:06 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old man inside a kitchen who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m.

Police say several bullet holes were found in the door in the back of the home.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.