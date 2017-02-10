Man found shot outside Newport News sports bar, dies at hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- An investigation is underway into the death of a man found shot inside a car outside a sports bar in Newport News.
Newport News police say, around 12:42 a.m., an emergency call came in reporting a shooting in the parking lot of TJ's Sports Tavern located at 7015 Huntington Avenue.
Officers arrived to find a man slumped over in a car with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound. Medics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m.
Police say the suspect in the shooting is described as a black male wearing a black jacket and hoodie, jeans, and black shoes. He was last seen running north on Warwick Boulevard.
The victim has been tentatively identified as a 25-year-old man.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs