Man found shot outside Newport News sports bar, dies at hospital

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- An investigation is underway into the death of a man found shot inside a car outside a sports bar in Newport News.

Newport News police say, around 12:42 a.m., an emergency call came in reporting a shooting in the parking lot of TJ's Sports Tavern located at 7015 Huntington Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man slumped over in a car with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound. Medics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is described as a black male wearing a black jacket and hoodie, jeans, and black shoes. He was last seen running north on Warwick Boulevard.

The victim has been tentatively identified as a 25-year-old man.

(© 2017 WVEC)