Newport-News

Police: Man found shot to death inside rooming house in Newport News

Read Story Staff
Virginia-Beach

Gunshot victim who died overnight at Va. Beach hospital identified

Read Story Staff
Forecast

Isolated showers overnight

Read Story
Chesapeake

Two dogs die in Chesapeake house fire

Read Story Staff
Suffolk

Man airlifted to Norfolk hospital following two-car crash in Suffolk

Read Story Staff
Chesapeake

Search on for suspect vehicle involved in Chesapeake shooting

Read Story Staff
HEADLINES

Updated 1:29 PM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    My Pics
    • 13News Now Winter Weather Guide

      13News Now Winter Weather Guide
    • Download the 13News Now apps

      Download the 13News Now apps
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Norfolk, VA
    7 PM
    38°
    1 AM
    38°
    7 AM
    39°
    1 PM
    45°