HEADLINES
Updated 1:29 PM. EST
- Grid
- List
- News
National Parks are free on Martin Luther King Jr. DayNational Parks are free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Get out and explore nature - for free.
- News
- 5 hours ago
- Nation-Now
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 yearsRingling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
- Nation-Now
- 5 hours ago
- News
Woman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parentsWoman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been 18 years since "Kamiyah Mobley" was kidnapped just hours after her birth from a local hospital, and today, she was finally reunited with her biological parents.
- News
- 7 hours ago
- Newport-News
Crews on scene of house fire on Parker Avenue in Newport NewsCrews on scene of house fire on Parker Avenue in Newport News NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Parker Avenue in Newport News.
- Newport-News
- 2 hours ago
- News
Coast Guard rescues two men from grounded boat near DeltavilleCoast Guard rescues two men from grounded boat near Deltaville PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday from a grounded boat near Deltaville Sunday.
- News
- 4 hours ago
- Virginia
Va. lawmaker wants some school employees to carry gunsVa. lawmaker wants some school employees to carry guns RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia lawmaker wants school boards in the state to designate employees who can carry concealed handguns on school property.
- Virginia
- 8 hours ago
- Virginia-Beach
Power restored to thousands in Virginia BeachPower restored to thousands in Virginia Beach VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Over 4,900 customers were without power in Virginia Beach Sunday morning.
- Virginia-Beach
- 5 hours ago
- Virginia
Gillespie launches bid for Va. governor, pledges tax cutsGillespie launches bid for Va. governor, pledges tax cuts VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Republican Ed Gillespie has launched his campaign for Virginia governor with a pledge to jump-start the state's economy, in part by cutting taxes.
- Virginia
- 9 hours ago
- News
School employee fired for tweet aimed at student's spellingSchool employee fired for tweet aimed at student's spelling A school system employee in Maryland who had a lighthearted quarrel with a student on Twitter over the student's spelling has been fired.
- News
- 9 hours ago
- Local
Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, more to perform during Trump inaugural eventsToby Keith, Lee Greenwood, more to perform during Trump inaugural events Members of the country music community continue to step up to support President-elect Donald Trump.
- Local
- 2 hours ago
- Local
7-year-old battling brain cancer becomes cop for a day7-year-old battling brain cancer becomes cop for a day The day started with a greeting from Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski and an open invitation to the department's Special Operations Division.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Life
Twin sisters separated at birth reunite live on 'GMA'Twin sisters separated at birth reunite live on 'GMA' (ABC NEWS) -- A pair of twins who were separated at birth in China, and then adopted by two different American families who lived hundreds of miles apart, were reunited for the first time in person today live on "Good Morning America."
- Life
- 1 day ago
- Virginia-Beach
Man shot at Virginia Beach house partyMan shot at Virginia Beach house party VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was seriously injured early Saturday morning after being shot at a house party in Virginia Beach.
- Virginia-Beach
- 3 hours ago
- Nation-Now
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches, lands in CaliforniaSpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches, lands in California
- Nation-Now
- 23 hours ago
- Virginia-Beach
Juvenile walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Virginia BeachJuvenile walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Virginia Beach VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police are investigating after a juvenile walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.
- Virginia-Beach
- 1 day ago
-
Nation-Now
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
-
Nation-Now
Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended' by Joseph Fiennes casting
-
Nation-Now
Ringling Bros. Circus is shutting down in May. What happens between now…
-
Nation-Now
Don't let your router be a gateway for cycbercriminals
-
Nation-Now
The 5 biggest reveals from Nintendo's Switch event
-
Nation-Now
More lawmakers to skip Trump inauguration after he blasts Rep. John Lewis
-
Nation-Now
Pink cat-ear hats sweeping nation ahead of women's march
-
Nation-Now
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches, lands in California
-
Life
Newborn baby shares birthday with mom and dad
-
Nation-Now
Trump blasts Rep. Lewis for saying his election not legitimate
-
Nation-Now
Cleveland officers face administrative charges in Tamir Rice case
-
Local
Baby Kamiyah kidnapped hours after birth in Jacksonville, found alive 18…
-
Nfl
2016-17 NFL playoffs schedule: Times, dates, odds, TV info
-
Nation-Now
White House mum on reports Obama's dog bit guest
-
Military
House follows Senate's lead, OK's Mattis exemption
-
Nation-Now
Security for Trump inauguration focuses on truck attack threat, Homeland…
-
National-Politics
A guide to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration
-
Local
Kamiyah Mobley found 18 years after abduction from Jacksonville…
-
Weird
Weird facts about Friday the 13th
-
News
Crazy but true: Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13th
-
Newport-News
40 mins ago 5:52 p.m.
Police: Man found shot to death inside rooming house in Newport News
-
Virginia-Beach
1 hour ago 5:31 p.m.
Gunshot victim who died overnight at Va. Beach hospital identified
-
Forecast
2 hour ago 4:28 p.m.
Isolated showers overnight
-
Chesapeake
22 mins ago 6:10 p.m.
Two dogs die in Chesapeake house fire
-
Suffolk
4 hour ago 2:57 p.m.
Man airlifted to Norfolk hospital following two-car crash in Suffolk
-
Chesapeake
47 mins ago 5:45 p.m.
Search on for suspect vehicle involved in Chesapeake shooting
-
News
5 hour ago 1:29 p.m.
National Parks are free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-
-
Nation-Now
6 hour ago 12:49 p.m.
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
-
News
7 hour ago 11:19 a.m.
Woman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents
-
Newport-News
2 hour ago 4:41 p.m.
Crews on scene of house fire on Parker Avenue in Newport News
-
News
5 hour ago 1:53 p.m.
Coast Guard rescues two men from grounded boat near Deltaville
-
Virginia
8 hour ago 10:20 a.m.
Va. lawmaker wants some school employees to carry guns
-
Virginia-Beach
6 hour ago 12:50 p.m.
Power restored to thousands in Virginia Beach
-
Virginia
10 hour ago 8:52 a.m.
Gillespie launches bid for Va. governor, pledges tax cuts
-
News
9 hour ago 9:28 a.m.
School employee fired for tweet aimed at student's spelling
-
Local
2 hour ago 4:14 p.m.
Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, more to perform during Trump inaugural events
-
Local
29 hour ago 2:00 p.m.
7-year-old battling brain cancer becomes cop for a day
-
Life
26 hour ago 5:00 p.m.
Twin sisters separated at birth reunite live on 'GMA'
-
Virginia-Beach
3 hour ago 3:29 p.m.
Man shot at Virginia Beach house party
-
Nation-Now
24 hour ago 6:58 p.m.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches, lands in California