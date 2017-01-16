Man from Hampton hurt in shooting in Newport News

(Photo: Freightman, Yasmeen)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man from Hampton appeared to be hurt critically Monday night after a shooting in the city's East End.

Police department spokesman Lou Thurston said emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue at 10:49 p.m.

Medics took the 26-year-old who was hurt to the hospital with what may have been life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available late Monday night.

The shooting was the second one to take place in Newport News within a nine-hour period.

The earlier shooting happened on Garden Drive which is about a five-minute drive from 23rd Street and Jefferson Avenue.

(© 2017 WVEC)