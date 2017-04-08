file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a domestic assault led to a tactical situation between officers and an allegedly intoxicated man armed with a handgun early Saturday morning.

Newport News Police say police responded to a home in the 100 block of Lucas Creek Road at about 4:49 a.m. after receiving a call about a domestic assault.

Arriving officers learned an intoxicated male resident, armed with a handgun, had allegedly assaulted his wife. The wife was able to get out of the residence, but the couple's 3-year-old daughter was still inside.

Attempts to contact the suspect went unanswered, so a tactical situation was called at 5:17. The suspect, 41-year-old Matthew Carlton, was taken into custody shortly before 8 a.m. without further incident.

Carlton was charged with one count each of assault on a family member, strangulation, and brandishing a firearm.

