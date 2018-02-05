Man injured in Newport News drive-by shooting

file image (Photo: Associated Press)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is recovering after he was shot over the weekend in Newport News.

Based on preliminary information, police said the 25-year-old victim was walking down the 800 block of 22nd Street around 12:47 a.m. Sunday when a red vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. Police said the injuries are non-life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

