Man shot during fist fight in Newport News

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was injured Tuesday in Newport News after a fist fight escalated into a shooting.

Police say the incident began Jan. 3 around 12:46 p.m. when two men got into a fist fight inside the Bowie Market and Deli located at 633 Ivy Avenue.

During the fight, another man entered the store, took out a gun and shot one of the men that was fighting. The other fighter and the shooter then fled the scene in a maroon-colored, four-door sedan.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury to his leg.