Man shot in shoulder while walking in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 8:24 AM. EST January 28, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the shoulder Saturday night. 

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking in the 1100 block of 33rd Street when he heard gunshots around 8 p.m. 

He walked to a convenience store nearby and called for help. 

Officers said his injuries were non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

