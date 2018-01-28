Man shot in shoulder while walking in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the shoulder Saturday night.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking in the 1100 block of 33rd Street when he heard gunshots around 8 p.m.

He walked to a convenience store nearby and called for help.

Officers said his injuries were non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

