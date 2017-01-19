Man shot while sleeping on couch in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a Newport News home Thursday morning.
Police and medics responded to a home located in the 500 block of 14th Street around 6:30 a.m.
A witness told police there was a loud knock at the door and, when the victim's roommate opened it, a woman fired shots inside, striking a man sleeping on a couch.
Medics took the 37-year-old Newport News man to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
13News Now spoke with he victim's neighbor who said loud door-banging woke her up, she then heard two gunshots then shouting.
"They were yelling downstairs, saying some explicit words, and a lot of crying and yelling," she said.
