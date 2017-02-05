Man stabs girlfriend multiple times in Newport News, police say

(Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiple times Saturday night.

Police said it happened at the Hilton Adult Home located in the 300 block of Main Street shortly after 7 p.m. The victim, a 34-year-old Newport News woman, was reportedly stabbed by her boyfriend; who fled the scene after the incident.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is in stable condition, police said Saturday.

(© 2017 WVEC)