Man stabs girlfriend multiple times in Newport News, police say

Police: Woman stabbed at adult home

Staff , WVEC 10:50 AM. EST February 05, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiple times Saturday night.

Police said it happened at the Hilton Adult Home located in the 300 block of Main Street shortly after 7 p.m. The victim, a 34-year-old Newport News woman, was reportedly stabbed by her boyfriend; who fled the scene after the incident.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is in stable condition, police said Saturday.

