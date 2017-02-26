Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Newport News

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) - Police in Newport News are investigating after an 18-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.

According to a police department spokesperson, officers had responded to a call for a shooting incident at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 13200 Block of Aqueduct Drive. When they got there, they couldn't find a victim or any possible suspects.

However, about ten minutes after the initial call, a local hospital reported that a man had been brought to their facility in a private vehicle who had sustained a gunshot wound to the "head area." The injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the victim was not being cooperative, but that they were continuing to investigate the incident. They currently have no information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information to this incident is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP .

