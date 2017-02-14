Man wanted for deadly Newport News shooting arrested in South Carolina

Kweisi Mfume Williams (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Kweisi Williams, a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting outside of a sports bar, has been caught by U.S. Marshals in South Carolina.

Kweisi Mfume Williams, 29, is accused of killing Brandon Limar Williams on February 10.

The U.S. Marshals with the Norfolk Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force began working with the U.S. Marshals' service in South Carolina after receiving information on Williams' whereabouts.

Williams faces charges of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and two counts of Attempt Robbery.

Williams is currently at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center in South Carolina.

