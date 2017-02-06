Man wanted for multiple robberies in Newport News

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators are searching for a suspect believed to be connected to several business robberies in the area.

On January 31st around 5 a.m., investigators say the suspect walked into the Candlewood Suites Motel at 329 Commonwealth Drive in Yorktown. After implying that he has a weapon, investigators say he demanded money.

The following day, just before 4:30 a.m., investigators say the same man walked into the lobby of the Days Inn on Fishing Point Drive. Surveillance video shows the man hopping across the counter while demanding money.

On February 4th, just after 2 a.m., officers were called out to the Jamison Inn and Suites on Old Oyster Point Road. The clerk told investigators that the man was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black gloves and had his face wrapped in a black t-shirt when he demanded money.

If you know anything about this attempted robbery from business, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

