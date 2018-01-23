Man wanted for swapping rings at jewelry store

(Photo: Newport News Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for a man they say stole a ring valued at $13,000 from a Newport News jewelry store.

On January 18 at around 1:06 p.m., the suspect entered Jared the Galleria of Jewelry located at 12249 Jefferson Avenue and asked an associated to look at rings.

During the exchange, surveillance video shows the man briefly turning around and swapping the ring with another one he had on him and then fleeing the business.

The man is described as a white male around 27 or 28 years old, 5'9" to 5'10" and approximately 200 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair in a ponytail. He was clean-shaven, and wearing a black warm-up jacket with white stripes on it, a black toboggan cap and blue jeans.

If you recognize this man or know anything about the robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

