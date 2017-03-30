Men accost woman in her car, shoot gun when she blows horn

A bullet hole is seen in the passenger side mirror of a Newport News woman's car. The bullet was found inside on the floorboard. (Photo: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a woman says several men accosted her while she was in her car early Thursday morning, with one of the suspects firing a gun into her vehicle.

The victim tells 13News Now she had just come home from work shortly before 3 am and had parked her car when four men approached her vehicle, two on each side. The suspects tried jiggling her car's door handles to open it, which is when she started blowing on her horn to get someone's attention.

One of the suspects then pulled out a gun and fired a single round into the car. The suspects then fled the scene.

The woman was unharmed, and police later found a bullet inside the car on the passenger floorboard.

No good description of the suspects is currently available.

© 2017 WVEC-TV