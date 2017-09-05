Motorcyclist killed, bicyclist hurt after collision in Newport News

(Photo: WTSP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A motorcyclist died Tuesday after he and a bicyclist collided.

The crash involving the two men happened around 3:45 p.m. near Huntington Avenue and 51st Street.

Newport News Police Department spokesman Lou Thurston said the motorcyclist was heading down Huntington Avenue when a bicyclist tried to cross the roadway. The motorcycle hit the bicycle.

Medics took the motorcyclist and bicyclist to the hospital where the motorcyclist died. The man on the bicycle seemed to have injuries that were not life-threatening.

