Multi-day training exercise beginning Friday at Fort Eustis

Joint Base Langley-Eustis (Photo: Joint Base Langley-Eustis Facebook)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A daily maritime training exercise is scheduled to begin at Fort Eustis on Friday.

Base officials say the training will take place at the James River Fleet, and will include firing blank ammunition. Noise concerns from the event are expected to be minimal, however, some local residents may hear sounds that resemble live gunfire.

The exercise will take place February 24-28 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

