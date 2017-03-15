Neport News hosts heroin and opioid crisis forum

A pharmacist holds a box of the overdose antidote Naloxone Hydrochloride. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The opioid epidemic in America continues to grow, and it's an issue especially troubling for us in Hampton Roads.

Officials say more and more people in our area are dying from opioids. On Wednesday, experts gathered at a "Heroin & Opioid Crisis" forum in Newport News to discuss what's being done to combat the emergency.

It was an opportunity for attendees to learn how to tackle the issue.

MarRhonda Echols is one of the organizers.

"We know that statistically heroin and opioid use here in the Hampton Roads region, has risen tremendously," said MaRhonda Echols, one of the event's organizers. "It's a great issue for us in Newport News, and we've seen quite a few deaths, especially with the opiates with using the fentanyl and the heroin together.

Not only is Saundra Cherry on Newport News City Council, she also teaches the course treating the substance abuser at Hampton University. At the conference, she and others are able to share best practices. It's information that's also beneficial to her students.

"We know that as they graduate from college, that they're gonna see these types of clients in the community, and they need to be educated, they need to be trained in how to best deal with these situations and how to help families," said Cherry.

"We have to keep raising awareness. And our hope is that the more we talk about it, the more people will be willing to talk about it. The more people that will be open to talking about it, and the more people that will get help."

And with that, hopefully to also save lives.

© 2017 WVEC-TV