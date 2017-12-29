New date set for drawing winner in 94th District race

Democrat Shelly Simonds and Republican David Yancey

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) - Barring a court intervention, the State Board of Elections says it will draw the winner of the contested 94th District House of Delegates race on Thursday, January 4.

Board Chair James Alcorn said the drawing will take place unless the state court system intervenes.

The State Board of Elections will convene on Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 am. Unless the court system intervenes, the Board will draw a winner for #HD94. More details will be available on https://t.co/La8IrnBGiU. — James Alcorn (@jamesalcorn) December 29, 2017

Democrat Shelly Simonds is asking a court to reconsider its ruling, while on Friday morning, Republican Delegate David Yancey announced he is fighting that motion.

Lawyers for Yancey urged elections officials to schedule a random drawing of the winner's name no later than Jan. 9, the day before the legislature reconvenes.

Yancey's lawyers argued that a recount court has already reviewed a single disputed ballot and found it was cast for Yancey. They urged state election officials to deny Democrat Shelly Simonds' motion for reconsideration.

Virginia Republican leaders said the Democrats are trying to "litigate their way to victory" in the race.

GOP House Leader Kirk Cox told reporters Friday that Democrats have caused "politically motivated delays" in deciding the winner of the 94th District.

"They know they're wrong in the law but this is a deliberate strategy," Cox said. "Talk about not following the rules, Democrats have sought to delay and obstruct at every turn."

Simonds won a recount by a single vote. The next day, a recount court declared a tie based on the disputed ballot.

In response to Yancey's objections, House Democrats communications director Katie Baker issued a statement that read in part, "We thought this election was over on Dec. 19 when House Republicans issued a statement conceding that Shelly Simonds had won by one vote following a citizen-led recount."

Baker also said that “the Yancey team realized they didn’t like the results, so they decided to manipulate the process in a desperate effort to change the outcome and steal the election."

If Simonds wins, the partisan split will be 50-50. If Yancey wins, Republicans will have a 51-49 majority.

Yancey's lawyers filed several court documents on Friday morning:

