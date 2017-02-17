WVEC
New K-9 donated to Newport News Police Department

Staff , WVEC 12:01 PM. EST February 17, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police Department is welcoming a new K-9, PJ. 

The police department posted on Twitter that PJ was donated to them after the sudden passing of K-9 Duke

PJ will be partnered with Duke's former handler, MPO N. Stewart.

