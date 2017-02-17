New K-9 donated to Newport News Police Department

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police Department is welcoming a new K-9, PJ.

The police department posted on Twitter that PJ was donated to them after the sudden passing of K-9 Duke.

PJ will be partnered with Duke's former handler, MPO N. Stewart.

Please join us in welcoming K-9 PJ to the #NNPDK9Unit. PJ was generously donated after K-9 Duke passed & will be partnered w/ MPO Stewart pic.twitter.com/2pmE4Kktlo — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) February 17, 2017

