Newport News bike patrol officers arrest two, seize stolen guns

Staff , WVEC 2:47 PM. EDT April 11, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man and a teenager are facing charges after bike patrol officers seized two stolen guns from them.

Just after 6 p.m. on April 10, the officers responded to the 700 block of 35th Street to a report of a person seen with a gun. 

When officers approached, a 16-year-old refused contact and attempted to get away. Officers found a handgun in his waistband. 

A handgun was also located on the second man, 19-year-old Domenico Greene. 

Police say the gun held by the 16-year-old was stolen from Hampton, while the gun found on Greene was stolen out of Washington D.C.

Greene is facing charges for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Concealed Firearm by Felon. 

The 16-year-old male was taken to the Newport News Juvenile Intake where he is facing charges for Underage Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, and Concealed Firearm. 

 

