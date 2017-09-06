Newport News car and bike show benefits 'Project Lifesaver'

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0030.JPG

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Newport News Sheriff's Office is hosting its 6th Annual Car and Bike Show to benefit Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver is a free search-and-rescue program for Newport News residents who qualify because of fundraisers and generous donations from organizations and the public.

The program started in 2003. There are nearly 70 clients in the city of Newport News.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, vintage cars and motorcycles will be on display at the Sheriff's Office's car show t. The event will take place at Todd Stadium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a $20 registration fee (plus two canned goods) for vehicle owners, however, the event is free and open to those who would like to view the vehicles and talk with the owners.

