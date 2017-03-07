Newport News City Manager Jim Bourey resigns

Newport News City Manager James Bourey sits with city council members on March 7, 2017. (Photo: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- City council members accepted the resignation of City Manager Jim Bourey Tuesday.

The decision came as the result of a specially-called council meeting in the morning.

Bourey's resignation from the city manager position came five days after he resigned from the Peninsula Airport Commission.

Bourey came under fire, in part, after news surfaced that the commission used millions of dollars to pay off a bank loan for People Express Airlines. The company, which was supposed to be based at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, never launched.

In January, state officials cut off funding to the airport, and Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne ordered an audit of state funding of the airport.

Elite Airways, which was to begin service from Newport News/Williamsburg International on March 13, postponed the start of service because of "challenging perceptions" surrounding the airport.

Bourey began working for the city on July 16, 2013. His beginning salary was $202,000.

Prior to accepting the city manager position, Bourey was Director of Corporate Development with Elliot Davis, an accounting/financial services firm in Greenville, South Carolina. He was is involved in economic development and business recruitment activities.

Bourey also had experience in local government management.

When the City of Newport News announced Bourey's hiring in 2013, Mayor McKinley Price said, “With over 35 years of public service experience, Jim will complement our remarkable team of City employees. My colleagues on City Council and I look forward to his leadership as he works with us and the entire City organization to continue to make Newport News a place where great things are happening.”

When Bourey resigned from the commission on March 2, he said in statement to the mayor and council, in part:

The past month has been a very difficult time for the airport and me personally. I am tremendously disappointed with the level of misinformation exists and the tremendous confusion that has been created for the public. I fully stand by the actions of the Commission and its integrity. I am so incredibly disappointed that the People Express loan guarantee was not successful in helping them grow into a major asset at the airport. It is also very painful to hear many people criticize the Commission's actions based on the information that has been provided.

While I feel all the Commission's actions that I supported were justified, I am resigning my position form the Commission immediately in the hope that this will allow for a fresh start for the Commission. This will clear the way for you to appoint someone that will have an opportunity to further advance the airport. I have been honored to serve in this capacity and will continue to support the airport in the best way possible.

