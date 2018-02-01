Newport News double murder suspect turns himself in

Amos Jacob Arroyo. (Photo: U.S. Marshals)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man accused of murdering two people in Newport News last summer has turned himself in to authorities in Texas.

32-year-old Amos Jacob Arroyo had been on the run for more than six months. He's accused of shooting to death his ex-girlfriend and her father back in July.

Authorities said he fled to Georgia immediately after the killings, and at some point, went to Texas.

He'll remain in custody there until he can be extradited to Virginia. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

