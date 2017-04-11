Newport News man accused of assaulting family member

Michael Amos Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation, assault and battery on a family member as well as a domestic EPO violation. (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man was arrested after allegedly leaving his female family member with a bloody lip and knot on her forehead Monday night.

Police were dispatched to the no hundred block of Heritage Way in reference to a disorderly subject.

Arriving officers made contact with a man identified as 21-year-old Michael Amos Jr.

Amos was sitting on top of a 26-year-old female when police got on the scene.

The woman stated that she and Amos were talking, then began arguing when Amos slammed her head against her window and began to choke her.

She also claimed that Amos took her phone, keys and purse, then got on top of her, preventing her from leaving a residence.

The victim had a bloody lip, knot on her forehead and a scratch on her neck. Amos stated he was also assaulted by the victim and said he had a small scratch on the back side of his neck.

Amos was subsequently arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation, assault and battery on a family member as well as a domestic EPO violation.

© 2017 WVEC-TV