Newport News man allegedly stabs pregnant teen with knife, throws brick at her

26-year-old James Perry Wilson was arrested and charged with malicious wounding after allegedly stabbing and throwing a brick at a pregnant, 17-year-old girl. (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- One man faces a malicious wounding charge after stabbing a pregnant 17-year-old girl and throwing a brick at her following an altercation over the weekend.

Police say this took place in the 600 block of 36th St. on Saturday.

Officers arrived around 10:10 p.m. to find out the teen, who is 24 weeks pregnant, sitting on the front porch suffering a minor laceration to her left hand and breathing heavily.

The victim stated that 26-year-old James Perry Wilson had visited her home, threw a brick at her stomach and stabbed her with a knife.

The teen says this all stemmed from an altercation that took place between her and Wilson because Wilson had hit her friend.

The teenager's male friend had confronted Wilson, but Wilson began chasing him down the street with a knife.

Wilson arrived at the teen's home looking for her friend, but she told him he wasn't there.

That's when Wilson refused to leave and threw a brick at the teen's stomach, then began swinging a knife at her, striking her on her left hand.

Neighbors heard the altercation and tried to break it up, but Wilson fled the scene.

Officers detained Wilson who appeared to be suffering from a head injury with minor facial abrasions. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and charged with malicious wounding.

