(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Jonathan Williams, 24, was arrested on Monday after a woman accused him of rape.

Officers received a report of the rape on June 20 at a local hospital. The female victim told them Williams raped her after the two left a local bar and went to a nearby apartment complex.

Williams is facing one rape charge.

© 2017 WVEC-TV