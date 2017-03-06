(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 22 year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly raped a woman at a party.

On March 5 just before 5 a.m., Newport News officers were called out to the Wawa gas station located at 12095 Jefferson Avenue in reference to sexual assault.

Police say the victim, a 20 year-old woman, called for a ride from the 200 block of Hogan Drive and approached the driver crying. The driver and the victim drove to the Wawa before calling police.

The victim told police that while she was at a party in a house on Hogan drive, a man raped her in a bedroom at knife point.

Medics were called to treat the victim for swelling and a cut to her right eye that she sustained during the assault. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and working with detectives was able to identify her attacker as Jorge Manuel Torres-Colon Jr.

Torres-Colon was arrested and charged with Abduction, Rape and Impede Blood Circulation/Respiration charges. Newport News man facing abduction, rape charges

