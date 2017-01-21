Newport News man robbed, shot in face by man in camouflage jacket

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators are looking for a suspect who they say robbed and then shot a man in the face.

Officers were called out to the 700 block of Nansemond Drive just before 2:30 p.m. on January 21st.

After arriving to the scene, investigators found a 22 year-old man with a face gunshot wound.

The victim told officers he was outside when he was approached by a black male wearing a camouflage jacket who robbed him and shot him in the face.

There is no further suspect description or additional information available at this time.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Crime Line callers may remain totally anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

(© 2017 WVEC)