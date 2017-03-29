Newport News names new city manager

Newport News city manager Cindy Rohlf (Photo: Newport News TV)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The search for a new city manager in Newport News is over. Council has voted to give acting city manager Cindy Rohlf the permanent position.

"I just wanted to say thank you to city council, it's truly an honor and a privilege to serve as your new city manager," Rohlf said after accepting the job at Tuesday night's meeting. "I appreciate the confidence council is showing in me to manage this great city."

Rohlf became acting city manager earlier this month, following the resignation of Jim Bourey. Bourey stepped down after nearly four years with the city.

Vice Mayor Tina Vick says council accepted Bourey's resgination in the wake of concerns over several issues in the city, like the handling of the city farm and the airport.

