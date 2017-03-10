Newport News One City Marathon is a 'go'

Crossing the finish line in the inaugural One City Marathon in Newport News in March 2015 (Photo: City of Newport News)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- After several days of uncertainty because of potential snow in the weather forecast, Newport News One City Marathon officials announced on Friday morning that the event will go on as planned.

"Current forecasts call for 27 degree temperatures Sunday morning with a wind chill of 17 degrees, but no precipitation. Runners, volunteers, spectators, and workers are strongly encouraged dress accordingly and be prepared," marathon officials wrote in an email.

The marathon and marathon relay start at 7 a.m. at Newport News Park and ends at Victory Arch at 25th Street and West Avenue in downtown Newport News.

The 8K begins at 7:30 a.m. and the Nautical Mile begins at 10 a.m. both at the Victory Arch.

The One City One Celebration event takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday in Victory Landing Park, adjacent to the arch.

ROAD CLOSURES AND PARKING

Extra precautions are being added to deal with the cold weather and related hypothermia concerns including:

Additional busses at the start line to keep runners warm prior to the race;

Schools along the route that host water stations and relay exchange zones will be open;

Busses stationed on the course in locations that are not near a school to serve as warming stations; and

Extra resources added throughout the course and at the finish line such as electric blankets, emergency blankets and disposable outer layers.

The City’s 311 Contact Center will be open on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be reached at 933-2311 or 311@nnva.gov.

