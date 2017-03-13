Newport News PD phone lines restored

(Photo: Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The phone lines are back up at Newport News Police headquarters.

The phone system went down some time Monday morning. That meant anyone trying to call for any questions or to file police reports were unable to do so. The 911 emergency system continued working as normal, however.

Police communications were also not affected by the phone outage.

Shortly after noon, the police department Tweeted that service had been restored.

The phones lines at Police Headquarters are back up! Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/2apXdCf6yI — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) March 13, 2017

