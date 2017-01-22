Newport News officer involved in car accident while responding to call

(Photo: 13News Now Niko Clemmons)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- An attempt to apprehend a man wanted for robbery in James City County led to an officer being involved in a car accident on Warwick Blvd.

According to Newport News Police Department spokesperson Lou Thurston, around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers spotted the wanted man, 36 year-old Michael Van Hook, in the area of Warwick Boulevard and Sharon Drive.

Van Hook, who was said to be a passenger in a car, allegedly ran from the car as the officers approached.

As the officers chased the suspect on foot, they saw him holding the waist band area of his pants and heard a gunshot.

The man believed to be Van Hook got away, but witnesses were able to tell police officers where the suspect had thrown a handgun, which Thurston said was recovered. He said it appeared to have been fired.

An officer, who Thurston says was responding to help, was involved in a car accident.

Thurston says the officer had his emergency equipment activated as the accident happened just before 12 p.m. in the 13800 block of Warwick Blvd, at Tabbs Lane.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Kaila Arnold, the woman who was involved in the accident, says the police officer crashed into her as she was going through the intersection during a green light.

"He says that he was responding to shootings that he saw, so his lights were on and he was coming through, but to my understanding is even if the light is red, you are supposed to make sure there are no other cars coming before you fly through a red light," said Arnold.

There were no other reported injuries as a result of the crash, Thurston said.

Van Hook is still on the loose.

(© 2017 WVEC)