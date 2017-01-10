Newport News Police Chief starts weekly blog

nn_new pd chief myers_cropped.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- In an effort to better communicate with the public, Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers is starting a weekly blog.

"The blog will offer citizens a look at the inner workings of the agency, provide a better understanding of how the public safety issues as well as describing ways the department is working to constantly improve," the police department wrote on their website.

The blog comes as the city continues to struggle with crime issues.

You can find the chief's first blog post here.