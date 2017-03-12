Newport News Police experiences phone outages

(Photo: Martin Ollman/Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- If you're trying to reach the Newport News Police on Monday morning, you may not be able to reach police headquarters.

The police department's phone system is down, which means anyone trying to call for any questions or to file police reports are unable to do so. The 911 emergency system is still working, however.

Police communications are also not affected by the phone outage.

If you need to reach police and it is not an emergency, the non-emergency number 757-247-2500 is working.

Again, in case of emergency you can still call 911.

